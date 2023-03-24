PAN-Atlantic University Selected To Host Carnegie African Diaspora Fellow

Pan-Atlantic University through its School of Media and Communication was selected by the Carnegie African Diaspora Fellowship Program (CADFP) to host an African Diaspora scholar from the United States to work with on a collaborative project to build an oral history database for the Nollywood Studies Centre. Dr Ikechukwu Obiaya will lead the Project, together with Dr Aje-Ori Agbese from University of Texas-Pan American.

The project involves a collaboration to conduct research, using the oral history method, for PAU’s Nollywood Studies Centre. Oral histories, which involve collecting people’s memories and perceptions of a period through interviews, allow researchers to understand cultural events. The fellow will interview several notable actors, directors, producers and more for a database on Nollywood. The database will contribute to the Centre’s goal of encouraging and supporting research to increase an understanding of Nollywood’s messages, impacts, prospects and challenges.

The Pan-Atlantic University project is one of 63 projects that will pair African Diaspora scholars with higher education institutions and collaborators in Africa to work together on curriculum co-development, collaborative research, graduate training and mentoring activities in the coming months.

The CADFP, now in its tenth year, develops long-term, mutually-beneficial collaborations between universities in Africa and the United States and Canada. It is funded by Carnegie Corporation of New York and managed by the Institute of International Education (IIE) in collaboration with the Association of African Universities (AAU). Nearly 600 African Diaspora Fellowships have now been awarded for scholars to travel to Africa since the program’s inception in 2013.

Fellowships match host universities with African-born scholars and cover the expenses for project visits of between 14 and 90 days, including transportation, a daily stipend, and the cost of obtaining visas and health insurance.

See the full list of newly selected projects, hosts and scholars.

Please direct all questions related to the application process to [email protected].

Connect with the CADFP: