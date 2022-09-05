PalmPay Celebrates Anniversary With N300 Million Giveaways

PalmPay, a fintech pioneer working to increase the usability and flexibility of digital payments, has announced the beginning of its 35-day “PalmPay Anniversary Gold Rush” campaign, which gives all users who take part in the in-app Gold Rush game the chance to split a massive N300 million cash giveaway.

At the time of the celebration, PalmPay would have amassed 10 million users in Nigeria. As a means of paying gratitude to PalmPay’s users, the anniversary promotion will run from Monday, September 5th, through Monday, October 10th, and will provide large cash prizes and vouchers in the app.

The PalmPay software is an easy-to-use digital wallet that lets users send money and pay bills. Users are encouraged to participate in the “PalmPay Gold Rush” in order to unlock millions of coupons, obtain free data, and distribute N300 million in cash awards in the run-up to the PalmPay anniversary in 2022.

When making money transfers, topping up airtime, and paying for power, TVs, and other services made available through the PalmPay App, users may save money and receive substantial benefits by utilizing a vast number of coupons.

By performing daily activities like qualifying money transfers, bill payments, or team battles, there are also more opportunities to play the Gold Rush game and earn bigger cash prizes.

Throughout the Campaign Period, from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm, all players of the team fights game can play solo or share and compete in 2v2 or 3v3 battles with friends for extra incentives.

Chika Nwosu, Managing Director of PalmPay Nigeria, said: “PalmPay set out on a journey to make digital payments fast, safe, and reliable for people in Africa. The achievement of reaching 10 million users is amazing, and there is no better way to celebrate this than the launch of the PalmPay Gold Rush Anniversary Campaign. This campaign is PalmPay’s opportunity to give back to our users with the opportunity to receive cash rewards and exclusive discounts while transferring money and paying what they want. “

The PalmPay Gold Rush Anniversary Campaign commences on September 5th 2022 at 00:00 GMT+1, and the closing date is October 10th 2022 23:59 GMT+1. Cash rewards will be automatically added to the user’s PalmPay account at 8:00 am every Monday (during the Campaign Period). The rewards winner will be notified via the in-app push of the Selection Date.

