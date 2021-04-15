fbpx
Oyo, Zamfara Budget, Procurement Processes Non-Transparent — Report

April 15, 20210130
Oyo and Zamfara states have been accused of running opaque procurement processes, providing no budget information and holding no public consultation.

A Subnational Budget Transparency Survey 2020 released in Abuja on Wednesday by the Civil Resource Development and Documentation Centre (CIRDDOC) and funded by the Foreign Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO), stated this.

The report scored Jigawa States 90 as it performed best on the budget transparency index.

Akwa Ibom, Ekiti, Kaduna, and Ondo states each scored above 60, indicating that they provided significant budget information, spaces for public participation throughout the budget process, and information on procurement.

The majority of states scored between 20 and 60, meaning they provided minimal to some information on their budgets.

The report revealed that Nigerian states have significantly improved budget transparency and participation and improved the robustness of the procurement process with an average score of 42 out of 100.

The Executive Director of CIRDDOC, Mrs. Ral Nwankwo-Obioha, said the goal of the project was to instill transparency in budgeting and budget process across the 36 states of the federation.

Nwankwo-Obioha said budget transparency meant that all citizens should access information on how much was allocated to different types of spending, amount of revenue being collected, and how international donor assistance and other public resources were used.

“Having access means they’ll be in a better position to participate in the hearings and contribute to how the country’s resources are used and to hold Government accountable,” she added.

The Chairman of the event, Dr. Otive Igbuzor, said states in Nigeria are gradually improving in budget and procurement transparency.

“It is important to note that the efficacy of the budget determines the success of governments in meeting societal needs,” he said.

