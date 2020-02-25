Oyo State to Revive Open Day in Public Primary Schools

The Oyo State Government has announced plans to reintroduce the Open-Day system in public primary schools across the State.

The Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, ZDr Nureni Adeniran, said this recently during an interactive session with public school Head-teachers in the State.

Dr. Adeniran opined that when introduced, Open-Day would give parents the opportunity to visit their children in school, where they would get first-hand insights into their performance and speak to the teachers on how to further improve their academic learning.

He said Oyo State Government would also employ more strategies as part of measures to complement its absolute commitment to improving the basic education sector.

Adeniran said the reintroduced system would be an improved adaptation of the moribund one, noting that the system would make parents more responsible towards their children who are in public schools.

“We will reintroduce Open-Day system back to our public schools because we realized that this would complement Governor Seyi Makinde’s free education policy. Parents need to be responsible for their children’s progress in schools,” he stated

“One of the things Oyo State Government has done is to improve the standard of the education system and we will continue,” the Oyo SUBEB Boss emphasized.

While stressing that being a teacher requires patience and great discipline, Dr. Adeniran urged teachers to ensure their pupils compete favorably with their contemporaries in reading and writing skills. Adding that the State Government was open to suggestions and ideas that would further build the capacity of the teaching workforce in Oyo State.

Adeniran disclosed that the present Government was doing so much to improve pupils’ reading culture, by providing running grants and building facilities, among other things, to schools.

The Chairman said that the State Government was presently seeking more ways of improving a lot of teachers, especially those in the rural areas, stressing that education remains the greatest asset the State Government could bequeath to its citizens.

Source: VON