Oyo State Out-of-School Rate at 12 percent – NPC

Twelve percent of the children in Oyo State are still out of school, this is according to a recent survey conducted by the National Population Commission (NPC).

The NPC Federal Commissioner in Oyo State, Dr. Eyitayo Oyetunji in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that this was the findings of the National Education Data Survey conducted by the NPC.

The National Education Data Survey is a programme designed to measure the performance of states under the Better Education Service Delivery for All project.

The commissioner stated that the survey was targeted at assessing the impact of BESDA, a 5-year project which took off in 2017, to cut the incidence of school dropouts.

“In Oyo State, the report has shown that we still have 12 per cent of children who ought to be in school, out of school.