Oyo State Executive Council Approves Construction of 4 Ultra-modern Bus Terminals

The Oyo State Executive Council has on Tuesday approved the award of the contract for the construction of four Ultramodern Bus Terminals to be located in Iwo Road, Challenge, New Ife Road, and Ojoo.

The Commissioner for Public Works, Infrastructure and Transport, Prof. Raphael Afonja, who stated this while speaking shortly after the meeting of the State Executive Council, said that shop owners who would be affected by the demolitions at the different locations would be considered for shop allocations when the new terminals were ready.

He stated that bus terminals, also to be known as transport interchanges, would not only address problems associated with transportation in Ibadan, the State capital but also address security issues.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Mr Taiwo Adisa, quotes the Commissioner as saying that the four Ultramodern Bus Terminals would redefine the skyline of the State capital and enhance security and the quality of life in the transport sector.

He disclosed that the Bus terminals would incorporate Restaurants, Shops, Automated Teller Machine (ATM) galleries, and Café, among others.

Afonja said: “The State Executive Council today (Tuesday) approved the award of the contract for the construction of four ultramodern bus terminals that will include galleries for Automated Teller Machines, restaurants, and shops.”

“The purpose is also to collapse the transport units into bus terminals, beautify the skyline and also for security purposes. As you can see, the terminals are strategically located.”

He noted that the terminals would also help the operations of the big buses that would soon start operation in the State, saying the four terminals were being focused on because they combine the major inter-state transport units.

The Commissioner further revealed that the State government had upgraded the State Fire Department to an Agency.

Source: VON