fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

AVIATIONNEWS

Oyo Govt. Ready To Manage Ibadan Airport

July 26, 2021073
Oyo Govt. Ready To Manage Ibadan Airport

The Oyo State Government has indicated an interest in taking over the management of the Ibadan Airport, noting that the facility was in need of an upgrade.

This was disclosed by the Governor of the state, Seyi Makinde, at the Joint National Assembly Committee on Aviation, stating that the airport could stand as an alternative to the Murtala Muhammed
Airport, Lagos.

Explaining the importance of running the affairs of the Ibadan Airport, Makinde said that the airport was in need of expansion.

Concerning the funding of the project, the governor said that finance would come through a public-private partnership (PPP).

He said, “You can see the calibre of people here today. This tells us how important the issue of Ibadan Airport is to us. The airport, ideally, should be the alternate airport to Lagos. So, we think if Ibadan is fixed properly, it will take away all those headaches of having to go to Ghana.

READ ALSO: 59.8 million Nigerians Issued NIN As FG Extends Deadline

“We are thinking of how to take over the airport because the model is not to use the state’s funds per se, but to do a public-private partnership, where the state will join up with experts in the field and people with investable money, and we will take over that airport; do all the expansion and see if we can turn it into an international airport.”

Remarking on the issue was the Kogi West Senatorial District representative, Senator Smart Adeyemi, who chaired the event, said that the airport’s runway was in need of attention.

He said, “We equally observed that there is need for extension of the runway to meet up with international standards; again, the runway is calling for attention.

“So, our coming here today is an eye-opener to some of the situations that require urgent attention.

“As the legislature our duty is to call the attention of the executive to areas where they need to provide funding on one hand.

“Our duty is to make sure that we allow the executive to see areas where there is need for them to provide funding.”

About Author

Oyo Govt. Ready To Manage Ibadan Airport
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

tor tiv NEWS
February 24, 20160112

FG Committed to Development of Niger Delta Region – NDDC Boss

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Acting managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mrs. Ibim Semenitari, has said that the president Mohammed Buhari has given a man
Read More
JOBSLABOURNEWSNEWSLETTERSOCIETY
May 4, 20210651

Insecurity: See Addresses Of ‘Fake’ Job Interviews In Nigeria

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Different tactics are used every day in several job scams. Unemployed persons, even persons searching for a change of job fall prey to job scams all over th
Read More
June 28, 20130122

NIMET Warns Pilots Of More Airspace Turbulence This Year

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NIMET) has warned pilots that there would be more airspace turbulence so they must have to rely more on accurate wea
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.