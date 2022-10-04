Oyeyimika, Solape, Babaeko, Others To Speak At WIMCA 2022

The Managing Director of Cadbury Nigeria Plc, Oyeyimika Adeboye is set to deliver the keynote paper at the sixth edition of the Women In Marketing and Communications Conference/Awards (WIMCA) scheduled to hold on Friday, 7th October at the prestigious Landmark Event Centre, Lagos at 9 am prompt.

Oyeyimika is the first female Managing Director of Cadbury Nigeria Plc and she will be speaking on the theme “Breaking More Biases for A Sustainable Future” alongside other eminent marketing, marketing communication professionals, and leading entrepreneurs and socio-entrepreneurs at the event. Interested participants yet to register can do so here. Registration is free.

Other speakers billed to speak on the theme and subthemes are Steve Babaeko, President of AAAN and CEO, X3M Ideas; Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content & West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Group; Solape Akinpelu, CEO, HerVest and Country Director, Women in Tech Global Nigeria Chapter; Anurika Azubike, Managing Partner at Marketplace Innovation Africa; Bidemi Zakariyau Akande, Founder/ CEO of LSF PR; Charles O’Tudor, Principal Consultant of ADSTRAT Branding Management Consortium Limited; Jumoke Odunlami, Chief Customer & Marketing Officer, AXA Mansard and Uche Ajene Ayere, Founder/Managing Director, Stephanie John & Associates among others.

Also, billed to speak at the masterclasses are Victor Afolabi, GCEO Hazon Holdings; Dolapo Otegbayi, Specialized Nutrition Director, FrieslandCampina WAMCO; Nnenna Onyewuchi, Co-Founder/Chief Growth Officer, Halo Invest; Yosola Atere, Marketing Director West Africa & Francophone Sub Saharan Africa, Mastercard; and Dr. Tola Elatuji, Marketing Director, Pladis Global.

WIMCA is now a two-day event that will take place on Friday, 7th October, and Saturday 8th, 2022. The event has been repackaged to include an exhibition, masterclass, and other initiatives that make this year’s WIMCA more robust, engaging, educating, exciting, and memorable for participants than they have ever experienced.

The conference taking place on the first day will feature presentations on Career Development, Personal Branding, Women and Personal Finance, and Wellness for Women while, the second day will focus on the masterclasses in the morning and an awards & gala night from 4 pm. The Exhibition will hold side-by-side with the conference on the first day, and the masterclass holding the next morning. The exhibition stands are expected to fold up at least two hours before the awards evening.

Oyeyimika is a chartered accountant, who joined the Board of Cadbury Nigeria in November 2008, as Finance and Strategy Director, West Africa.

Prior to joining the company, she was the Director of Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Nigerian Bottling Company Plc.

She previously worked for the erstwhile Accounting and Tax Practice of Arthur Andersen & Co as well as the United Kingdom Accounting practice of Midgley Snelling & Co., Chartered Accountants.

She is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Nigeria.

Basically, the objectives of WIMCA include serving as a mentorship platform for young and prospective female professionals to ignite their potential towards attaining enviable heights in marketing and management. Also, it is to inspire the entrepreneurial spirit in women towards creating and sustaining enduring marketing and communications industry businesses.

Expected attendees include chief executives of marketing communications businesses and brands, marketing directors of corporate organisations, senior advertising practitioners and professionals, and senior and middle-level female executives in creative, public relations, media planning, digital, and experiential marketing agencies. Participants are also expected from the public sector.