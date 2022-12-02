Oyetola’s Administration Left N76bn Debt – Osun Govt

The Osun State Government has accused Gboyega Oyetola’s administration of accumulating N76 billion in pension and salary debts.

Mrs. Bimpe Ogunlumade, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, according to the spokesperson for Executive Governor Olawale Rasheed, made the claim while briefing officials of the new administration on the state’s financial situation on Thursday.

Olawale via a statement released on Thursday said, “The Osun state government has uncovered a monumental debt in salaries, pensions, and insurance commitments incurred by the administration of Mr. Gboyega Oyetola amounting to N76 billion.”

“The disclosure was contrary to the claim by the former Governor that he left N14bn in cash for the new government among other bogus claims that have now been found to be an outright falsehood,” the statement added.

The Permanent Secretary disclosed the following breakdown of salaries and pension-related liabilities:

Salary: N29,875,191,128.64 Pension Arrears: N45,375,237,693.40 Group Life Assurance Scheme: N554,644,028.97

Total: N75,805,072,851.01

“The public is advised that this is not the total debt left by the past administration as briefings on other sources of liabilities continue tomorrow,” the government added.