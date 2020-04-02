Oyetola Urges FG to Extend Lockdown Measures Nationwide

The Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Wednesday called on the federal government to extend the lockdown measures to other states of the federation as the means to eliminate the spread of the COVID-19 in the country.

He stated this against the background of the three new confirmed cases in the state as last Tuesday.

However, the three new cases are part of the 127 returnees from Cote d’Ivoire, who have been at an isolation centre in Ejigbo.

The three new cases returned positive after 24 suspected cases were tested.

Speaking last Tuesday night, Oyetola said the total lockdown of the country was necessary to avoid what he termed trans-border transfer of the virus.

The governor insisted that the only way to properly safeguard entry and exit into the country and between states in the country was to announce a total lockdown of the country.

Oyetola stated this while on a special programme tagged: ‘Journalists Hangout’ on Television Continental (TVC) last Tuesday evening.

According to him, “The war against coronavirus must be total. We should not be concentrating on three or few states alone. We should see this as a national emergency.

“I am advocating for a total lockdown so that what is happening in Lagos and Ogun States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) can be extended to other states as a better way to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“About four days ago, my colleague governor in Ogun State alerted me to the fact that some Nigerians of Osun State origin were coming in from Cote d’Ivoire. I thanked him for his efforts because he also provided escort for them to reach us.

“We immediately received them on arrival and kept them in an isolation centre in Ejigbo. By Tuesday, out of the 24 samples that were tested, three are already positive. So you can imagine what the other outcomes will look like by the time we get the results of the remaining 103 samples.

“So we should look beyond FCT, Lagos and Ogun States if we must adequately contain the spread of the virus. I want the federal government to come to the aid of the states. As it is, most of the states do not have the facilities to combat the disease.

“As we all know, most of the states are struggling to pay salaries; like us in Osun State, in spite of the fact that we are struggling to pay salaries, we have purchased seven new ventilators and set up isolation centres. So the federal government should come to our aid.”

The governor appealed to Nigerians particularly the people of Osun State to adhere to the ‘stay at home’ directive put in place by the state government, saying the measure was ordered in the interest of the state and the citizens.

“I want to appeal to our people to stay at home, as that is the only way to contain the spread of the virus.

“Though there are confirmed cases, if we obey this directive, it will be very easy for us to contain the spread, because we will be able to know who is infected and treat them,” he added.

Source: THISDAY