Oyedepo Defends Sacking Of Pastors

The founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide (LFCWW), David Oyedepo, has explained the reason behind the sacking of some of its pastors.

A copy of the sack letter which was authorized by the church’s Executive Secretary, Adebisi Aboluwade was uploaded to the internet and has since been a subject of discussion on social media.

It was learnt from the content of the letter that was served one of the dismissed clergies showed he was relieved of his position due to what the church described as low growth index.

“Consequent upon the recent performance reviews which revealed that your Church growth index falls below expectations. Please be informed that your services as a Pastor-in-Charge are no longer required,” the letter read.

“You are to vacate the official accommodation (where applicable) and hand overall properties of the ministry in your custody, including your staff identity card to the area pastor before departure.”

It was also gathered that one Peter Godwin and 40 other pastors of the church were sacked for underperforming.

In his reaction to the controversies that ensued, Oyedepo defended their dismissal, calling the affected pastors “unfruitful, blatant failures”.

“People are confused about our ministry. Some fellows said, ‘they didn’t bring income, that’s why they were asked to go.’ We asked you to go because you’re unfruitful blatant failures. We have no question with failure,” he told his congregation.

Oyedepo pointed out that the LFCWW has more employees than many states in the country.

He also noted that the church built over 1,000 structures in rural communities, with some of the buildings costing gulping up to N35 million.

“When we employed 7000 pastors at once, social media was dead. We have more employees than most states. No one is owed a dime of salary. Ask our organisation whether we take overdrafts,” the LFCWW founder argued.

“We don’t borrow, we don’t beg. The pastors were asked to go because they were unfruitful. Many of the churches built can never pay for the church building in 30 years. We have no patience for failure here.

“We have built more than 1,000 rural churches. None of those churches can generate that fund in the next 30 years. We are hunting after souls. Money? nonsense! We have never lacked it, yet, we have never prayed for it.

“Next set is about to be flagged off, just certifying landed property issues, nothing else. We have no lack of anything. The world is confused. You don’t need so much Maths to know a thousand buildings that are not N1000 each.

“…that is not 10 Million (Naira) each, not N12 million each, not N14 million each. Some are N35 million. At a go!”