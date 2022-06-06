Owo Attack: Akeredolu Vows To Apprehend Culprits, Calls For Peace In Ondo

The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has expressed sadness over Sunday’s attack at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, and vowed to hunt down the masterminds of the assault.

The Governor vowed to apprehend the culprits via a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde.

“It is a black Sunday in Owo. Our hearts are heavy. Our peace and tranquility have been attacked by the enemies of the people. This is a personal loss, an attack on our dear state,” Governor Akeredolu said.

“I have spoken to the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ondo, Most Reverend Jude Arogundade, who is presently on his way to Owo. Similarly, I have had to cut short my party’s national assignment in Abuja and visit Owo immediately.”

“This is an unexpected development. I am shocked, to say the least. Nevertheless, We shall commit every available resource to hunt down these assailants and make them pay. We shall never bow to the machinations of heartless elements in our resolves to rid our state of criminals,” the statement added.

“I commiserate with my people in Owo, particularly families of the those who lost their lives to this ugly and unfortunate attack. I extend my condolences to Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye as well as the Catholic Church.”

Governor Akeredolu called for the people to remain calm, assuring them that “security operatives would be deployed to monitor and restore normalcy to Owo kingdom.”