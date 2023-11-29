Overview of GDP in Quarter Three 2023

Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 2.54% (year-on-year) in real terms in the thirdquarter of 2023. This growth rate is higher than the 2.25% recorded in the third quarter of 2022 and higher than the second quarter 2023 growth of 2.51%. The performance of the GDP in the third quarter of 2023 was driven mainly by the Services sector, which recorded a growth of 3.99% and contributed 52.70% to the aggregate GDP.

The agriculture sector grew by 1.30%, from the growth of 1.34% recorded in the third quarter of 2022. The growth of the industry sector was 0.46%, an improvement from -8.00% recorded in the third quarter of 2022. In terms of share of the GDP, agriculture, and the industry sectors contributed less to the aggregate GDP in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022.

In the quarter under review, aggregate GDP stood at N60,658,600.37 million in nominal terms. This performance is higher when compared to the third quarter of 2022 which recorded aggregate GDP of N52,255,809.62 million, indicating a year-on-year nominal growth of 16.08%. For better clarity, the Nigerian economy has been classified broadly into the oil and non-oil sectors…

