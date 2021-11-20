fbpx

Over 7,000 Applicants Have Applied For The National Housing Programme In a Week – Fashola

November 20, 2021085
The Minister of Work and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has stated that applications exceeding over 7,000 have been received for the national housing programme.

On November 12, the Federal Government opened its portal for persons interested in the homes to apply.

In a statement released on Friday by Boade Akinola of the ministry of works and housing, the minister, who spoke while appearing before the senate committee on housing, stated that more applications are expected.

“As at today, 7,315 applications have been received so far and the number is still growing,” the minister was quoted as saying.

Resetting Africa Includes Bridging Infrastructural Gaps

“There are 1, 2, 3 bedrooms, some of which are bungalows while others are flats. The minimum house is N7.2 million and the highest is about N16 million.”

Fashola while giving his reason why the ministry settled for online applications, stated that it is consistent with current realities of digitization.

“Our thinking is based on experience and what we think is right. This is a digital age. If we buy air ticket and book hotels through the internet, we believe we could do the same in applying for the houses,” he said.

While noting that applicants are expected to buy one house, he further stated that the disparity in prices according to states is due to the cost of construction and topography.

“Affordability is not just a function of the cost but also the mode of payment, that is why we have created the rent to own option of payment,” he added.

You can get more information on application here.

About Author

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

