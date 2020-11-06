Over 5 million Nigerians Gain Access to Solar Power in Their Homes – UK

November 6, 2020 121

The United Kingdom (UK) government says over five million Nigerians who had no access to electricity now have solar power in their homes.

In a Twitter post on Thursday, the British High Commission in Nigeria said the access to electricity was made possible through the UK Aid Solar Nigeria project.

According to the commission, Konexa Energy, a UK company, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Ogun state government to invest in a 250 megawatts (MW) integrated distribution model to service over 50,000 connections. improve customer service, attract investment, and reduce losses by electricity distribution companies (DisCos).

Meanwhile, Saleh Mamman, Minister of Power, recently said Nigeria’s installed grid power generation capacity has reached 13,000MW from 8,000MW in 2015, while transmission capacity has increased to 8,000MW from 5,000MW.

The minister added that the distribution system has the capacity to evacuate 5,500MW of power, having grown from 4,500MW in 2015.