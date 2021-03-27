‘Over 350,000 Nigerians Have Collected COVID-19 Vaccine’ – NPHCDA

March 27, 2021 83

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) announced that the number of Nigerians who have received the COVID-19 vaccine has exceeded 350,000.

The agency disclosed this in an update on the nationwide vaccination on Friday.

COVID-19 Vaccination Update for March 26th 2021, in 36 States + the FCT.



In a post on its Twitter handle, NPHCDA noted that as of Friday, 374,585 persons have been given the first dose of the vaccine in Nigeria.

Breakdown of COVID-19 Vaccination

Lagos currently has the highest number of residents vaccinated with 91,857 doses administered, followed by Ogun with 36,953, while Bauchi is third with 31,321.

The states with the lowest vaccination figures are Abia (4), Kebbi (1), and Taraba (1), while Kogi is the only state yet to begin vaccination.

According to the presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19, Kogi is yet to receive the doses because the state lacks the necessary storage facilities.

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello also said he does not need to take the vaccine, as the state has “more pertinent” issues to address.

Nigeria rolled out vaccination on March 5, after receiving 3.9 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through the United Nations-led COVAX facility.