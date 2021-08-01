Over 2,000 Individuals Receive Treatment For Drug-related Illnesses In 5 Months, Says Marwa

August 1, 2021 54

The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa, has stated that over 2,000 persons have been treated for drug-related ailments between January and May.

He made the disclosure at the unveiling of a book titled, ‘Victory in Defeat: The Manifestation of God’s Power’, which was written by a retired brigadier-general of the Nigerian Army Larinde Laoye.

Marwa while speaking at the event which was held on Saturday stated that over 5,000 suspected drug offenders have been apprehended within the first five months of the year.

He stated that the agency has secured judgments in 500 of its cases while 2,303 individuals were counseled and treated for drug-related problems within the period under review.

He also disclosed that the agency recorded seizure of illegal drugs weighing over two million kilograms and over N90 billion worth of drugs and cash were also seized.

According to the NDLEA boss, the statistics of drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking recorded by the agency in the first five months of the year calls for sober reflection.

“These statistics are alarming and are red flags about the need to safeguard the future of the young generation,” NAN quoted Marwa to have said.

“This is to awaken your consciousness to the urgent need for every citizen of Nigeria to support the NDLEA in its efforts to save our country from the menace of abuse and trafficking of illicit substances.

“We must attach some urgency to the need to rid our society of the drug menace. That is why we are advocating a new social order where drug test becomes the norm for couples as part of the wedding rites.”

He noted that the NDLEA is seeking compulsory drug tests for entry-level students at tertiary institutions, as well as for government employees.