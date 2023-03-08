Over 200 Cyberattacks Were Averted During Election – FG

The Federal Government (FG) blocked over 200 cyberattacks during the presidential and national assembly elections, according to Muhammad Abubakar, managing director of Galaxy Backbone (GBB).

FG owns Galaxy Backbone, a provider of information and communications technology services.

Abubakar spoke at the start of a two-day ministerial training for GBB board members and management staff in Abuja on Tuesday.

“On the election day alone, we were able to block more than 200 attacks and the next day, the attacks geometrically increased to about 1.2 million and all were blocked from our own businesses,” he said.

However, Abubakar did not specify whether the attacks were directed at the server of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Hackers allegedly attempted to manipulate election results, according to political parties.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that prior to the election, INEC assured that its system for transmitting election results could not be hacked.

Isa Pantami, minister of communication and digital economy, also spoke at the event and praised Galaxy Backbone’s approach to digital infrastructure development while reducing governance costs.

“In this training, I will be very much sincere with you to point out some areas where we need significant improvement,“ Pantami said.

“Training is key when it comes to improving our performance and at the same time training is key when it comes to our self-evaluation, self-judgement, self-assessment.

“We need to think out of the box to discover new areas for government revenue generation.

“We need to be proactive in our thinking, let us not maintain the same process every day when it comes to revenue generation.”

“Positioning the GBB Team for Effective Management and Leadership in the Fourth Industrial Revolution” is the theme of the training.

