fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERINSURANCE & PENSIONSLABOURNEWSLETTER

Over 18,000 Sacked Workers Withdraw Pension

October 30, 20210156
Electricity

About 18,524 disengaged workers in Nigeria have requested the withdrawal of the pension savings due to their inability to secure jobs between January and June this year.

The affected workers withdrew a total of N9.45 billion from their savings with their Pension Fund Administrators (PFA) after four months of failure to secure jobs, the National Pension Commission (PENCOM) revealed on Friday in its quarterly report.

The report stated that during the first quarter of 2021, “The commission granted approval for the payment of N5.02bn to 10,619 RSA holders under the age of 50 years, who were disengaged from work and unable to secure jobs within four months.

In the second quarter of the year, it said, “The commission approved the payment of N4.43bn to 7,906 RSA holders under the age of 50 years, who were disengaged from work and unable to secure jobs within four months.”

According to the Pension Reform Act 2014, employees who either left or lost their jobs and could not get another paid employment after four months could access 25 percent of the balance in their Retirement Savings Accounts.

To enhance compliance with the Contributory Pension Scheme during the second quarter, the commission said it carried out sensitisation workshops, capacity-building programmes and stakeholder engagement meetings.

It stated that the activities included a meeting with the Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, to review the steps taken by the state towards implementing the CPS.

An interactive meeting with the newly constituted Bayelsa State Technical Committee on the Implementation of the CPS was also held, it said.

About Author

Over 18,000 Sacked Workers Withdraw Pension
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Almajiri Children COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
April 27, 20200236

Almajiri Kids from Kano Tests Positive for COVID-19

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Amina Mohammed Baloni, commissioner for health in Kaduna, says Almajiri kids from Kano are part of the five new COVID-19 cases in the state. The Kano govern
Read More
Crude Oil COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
February 26, 20180180

Oil SIips to $65.94/barrel as U.S. Output Offsets OPEC Curbs

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Oil dropped to $66 a barrel on Friday, February 23,under pressure from concerns that rising U.S. oil output and exports will offset OPEC-led attempts to ero
Read More
ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSNEWSLETTER
August 10, 20180302

Nigerian Music Artiste Davido Acquires Private Jet

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Davido has stepped up his game as he has gotten for himself a private jet. The music star took to his Instagram page on Thursday, August 9, 2018, where he s
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.