fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSSOCIETY

Over 1,500 School Children Have Been Kidnapped – Amnesty International

April 14, 20220130
Over 1,500 School Children Have Been Kidnapped - Amnesty International

Amnesty International, a human rights group said that over 1,500 school children have been kidnapped by armed groups in Nigeria, since the abduction of about 276 Chibok schoolgirls by Boko Haram.

This is according to an investigation by the human rights group, Amnesty International.

“Nigerian is failing to protect vulnerable children. By refusing to respond to alerts of impending attacks on schools across the north of the country, the Nigerian authorities have failed to prevent mass abductions of thousands of school children,” Amnesty International’s Nigeria Director, Osai Ojigho.

A statement by the organisation on Thursday criticized Nigerian authorities for failing to learn from the Chibok incident and prevent further crimes.

“In all cases, the Nigerian authorities have remained shockingly unwilling to investigate these attacks or to ensure that the perpetrators of these callous crimes face justice. Every fresh attack is followed by further abductions that deprive school children of their right to liberty — and leave victims’ families with no hope of accessing justice, truth, or reparations,” Ojigho said.

“The Nigerian authorities must urgently comply with the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child to which it is a state party. They must take concrete steps to prevent the abduction of children and ensure that those suspected of criminal responsibility face justice in fair trials and rescue the hundreds of children who remain in captivity.”

Amnesty International said that the attacks on schools have triggered a shutdown of many learning institutions.

“As a result, affected regions have seen a decline in school enrollment and attendance, as well as a rise in child marriage and pregnancies of school-age girls,” the statement added.

Nigeria’s Economic Growth Declined In February – CBN

About Author

Over 1,500 School Children Have Been Kidnapped – Amnesty International
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Facebook Takes Rebranding Route, Seeks To Change Name NEWSTechnology & Business
October 20, 20210452

Facebook Takes Rebranding Route, Seeks To Change Name

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Embroiled in controversies, tech giant Facebook plans to change its name, to calibrate its business narrative, technology blog, The Verge, said. Although th
Read More
July 26, 20130314

Ghana’s Eurobond Yield Priced Above Nigeria’s

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Ghana plans to sell its second Eurobond with yield priced above Nigeria’s latest dollar- bond issuance. The decision was taken after investor meetings in Eu
Read More
Maize Price Rise By 15% Despite CBN’s Intervention [ MAIN ]AGRIC BUSINESSCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER
January 19, 202101091

Farmers Predict 25% Crash In Maize Prices as CBN Plans Release Of 300,000 Metric Tonnes

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The decision by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to release 300,000 metric tonnes of maize from the strategic grain reserve by February will crash the mark
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.