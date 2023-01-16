Over 15 Housemates Fight For Big Brother Titans’ $100,000

The eagerly awaited television reality show, Big Brother Titans, made its debut on Sunday to considerable hoopla. Contrary to the standard Big Brother Naija format, which only features Nigerians, and Big Brother Africa, which includes housemates from throughout the continent, this particular episode is only open to Nigerians and South Africans.

The first housemate to be identified was a 25-year-old South African lady by the name of Cossy. She described herself as a funny but also “serious” person.

Yemi Cregx, a Nigerian, was identified as the second inhabitant. He declared that he was keen to learn more about South Africans while the program was running. They started conversing with one another right away. Numerous people shared on social media when Cregx ultimately helped Cossy fix her wig.

Juicy More South African roommates include Jay, Nelisa, Mmeli, Khosi, Ipeleng, Thabang, Yaya, Khehla, Tsatii, and Justin.

Competitors from Nigeria include Olivia, Blaqboy, Nana, Marven, Jaypee, Ebubu, Jenni O, Kanaga, and Yvonne.

Naturally, there has been a lot of buzz around the show, particularly considering the fact that it will run as the country prepares for general elections. The show’s organizer, MultiChoice Nigeria’s John Ugbe, stated in a speech that due to the show’s popularity, it was practically difficult to avoid pairing South Africans and Nigerians in the same home.

He said, “As two of the biggest economies in Africa, it was only a matter of time before something like this would come up. Just like there has been a clash of music genres such as afrobeats (Nigeria) and amapiano (South Africa), there was bound to be something of this nature.”

During the ceremony, the Independent National Electoral Commission also released a statement outlining the process for getting permanent voter IDs for Nigerians.

Viewers were also given images of the sizable, elegantly built home that the players will occupy over the coming weeks. The reality show will run for 72 days (over 10 weeks). The Head of House contests, Friday night parties, diary sessions, and tasks are all still features of Big Brother.

It will be co-hosted by South African Lawrence Maleke and Nigerian Ebuka Obi-Uchendu. Saga, Dorathy Bachor, and Gerald were in attendance for the live broadcast of the program (Nigerian Idol winner). D’banj, a self-described Koko master, gave a performance as well.

BBN (Level Up )’s season aired from July 23 to October 2, 2022. It was won by Phyna, who grinned to the bank with a N100 million big prize; the previous BBA was conducted in 2014, over ten years ago. Nigerian Tayo Faniran, the winner, took home prizes totaling $300,000.