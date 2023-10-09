Over 123,000 People Displaced In Gaza – UN

More 123,000 people according to the United Nations (UN) have been displaced in Gaza since the confrontation between Palestinian terrorists and Israel began.

“Over 123,538 people have been internally displaced in Gaza, primarily due to fear, safety concerns, and the destruction of their homes,” according to the UN’s humanitarian organization, OCHA.

According to OCHA, about 73,000 people are seeking refuge in schools, some of which have been classified as emergency shelters.

Adnan Abu Hasna, a spokesman for the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), predicted that the figure would climb higher.

“There’s electricity in these schools, we provide them with a meal, clean water, psychological support and medical treatment,” he told the AFP news agency.

Gaza is home to 2.3 million Palestinians who have been subjected to a severe Israeli embargo since Hamas came to power in 2007.