Over 100,000 Persons Sign Petition Seeking IGP’s Arrest, Prosecution

More than 100,000 people have signed a petition asking the International Criminal Court (ICC) to arrest and prosecute Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police (IGP), for alleged crimes against humanity.
Fresh cases of police brutality triggered protests calling for an end to the special anti-robbery squad (SARS), which has been accused of excessive use of force, arbitrary arrests and extrajudicial killings.
Although the police IG dissolved the unit, protesters insist on concrete steps that would ensure the reform of the security agency as well as justice for victims of brutality.
The petition, registered here, stated that at least 10 protesters have been killed in various parts of the country, and urged the ICC to order the IGP’s arrest.
“The Nigerian Police under the leadership of the IG of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has unleashed war against defenseless and innocent Nigerian youths whose only crimes were demanding an end to extortions, harassments, illegal arrests, detentions, and wanton killings by the rogue police unit, SARS,” the petition read.
“It is within this premise that this petition seeks the support of everyone to compel the International Criminal Court at The Hague to order the arrest and prosecution of the IG of Police, Mohammed Adamu, for crimes against humanity, as the Head of the Nigerian Police that has carried out these heinous crimes against Youths in Nigeria.”
Earlier this year, TheCable documented more than 50 occasions during which the police reportedly killed 92 Nigerians within one year.
Source: The Cable
