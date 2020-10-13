Over 100,000 Persons Sign Petition Seeking IGP’s Arrest, Prosecution

October 13, 2020 21

More than 100,000 people have signed a petition asking the International Criminal Court (ICC) to arrest and prosecute Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police (IGP), for alleged crimes against humanity.

As of Monday night, at least 105,000 signed the petition which accused the police IG of “unleashing war” against Nigerians protesting abuse of human rights by the police.

Fresh cases of police brutality triggered protests calling for an end to the special anti-robbery squad (SARS), which has been accused of excessive use of force, arbitrary arrests and extrajudicial killings.

Although the police IG dissolved the unit, protesters insist on concrete steps that would ensure the reform of the security agency as well as justice for victims of brutality.

Now in its fifth day, videos and pictures shared on social media also showed police officers dispersing protesters with teargas and live bullets.

The petition, registered here, stated that at least 10 protesters have been killed in various parts of the country, and urged the ICC to order the IGP’s arrest.

“The Nigerian Police under the leadership of the IG of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has unleashed war against defenseless and innocent Nigerian youths whose only crimes were demanding an end to extortions, harassments, illegal arrests, detentions, and wanton killings by the rogue police unit, SARS,” the petition read.

“In the last three days following popular peaceful protests across Nigeria, no less than 10 peaceful protestors have been reportedly shot dead, including Jimoh Isiaq, and countless others arrested and detained by the members of the criminal unit in the police while the extortions still continue unabated.

“It is within this premise that this petition seeks the support of everyone to compel the International Criminal Court at The Hague to order the arrest and prosecution of the IG of Police, Mohammed Adamu, for crimes against humanity, as the Head of the Nigerian Police that has carried out these heinous crimes against Youths in Nigeria.”

Earlier this year, TheCable documented more than 50 occasions during which the police reportedly killed 92 Nigerians within one year.

Source: The Cable