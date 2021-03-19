Over 1.6m Poor Nigerians Enrolled By National Cash Transfer Office – FG

March 19, 2021 35

The federal government stated that more than 1.6 million poor and vulnerable Nigerians have been enrolled by the National Cash Transfer Office (NCTO).

This disclosure was made by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Alhaji Bashir Alkali, during an engagement meeting with State Permanent Secretaries, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The secretary also disclosed that 30 million Nigerians across the 36 states in the country were registered in the National Social Register (NSR).

Alkali said, “Currently, the NSR has 30 million Nigerians from 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory from seven million poor and vulnerable households.

“A further break down shows these households have been identified so far in 699 local government areas, 8,161 wards and 81, 776 communities across the country.”

Explaining how the NSR was established, Alkali said that the government used both geographical and community-based targeting, employing the help of community members.

He said, “The NSR is developed using the geographical and community-based targeting (CBT) Mechanism, using community members, anchored by the State Operation Coordinating Unit (SOCU) in each of the states.

“The National Cash Transfer Office (NCTO), has currently enrolled 1, 632,535 benefiting poor and vulnerable households in 45, 744 communities from 5, 483 Wards of 557 Local government areas in 35 states and FCT.

“There is a need to harmonised the structures and operation of SOCU. It is very important.”