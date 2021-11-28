Outspan Opens New MCC, Deepens Impact In Dairy Value Chain

November 28, 2021 270

Outspan Nigeria Limited, a key player in the dairy sector and subsidiary of ofi, in partnership with the Kano Dairy & Livestock Husbandry Cooperative Union (KADALCU), has opened a new milk collection centre (MCC) in Kano.

The opening of the latest milk collection centre in Imawa, Kura LGA, on November 24, 2021, is in pursuit of the business’ goal of enabling robust activities in the local dairy value chain through improved collection, preservation, distribution and off-taking of fresh milk produced by smallholder dairy farmers.

Outspan Nigeria Limited has so far opened three milk collection centres in Kano State and upgraded a bulking centre cited in the building donated by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD).

Speaking during the official opening of the new milk collection centre, Mr Vipin Patel, the National Sales Operations Manager for ofi Dairy in Nigeria said, “We are providing infrastructural support and market linkage for smallholder dairy farmers through the opening of milk collection centres. These efforts ensure that the quality of the fresh milk produced locally is preserved and the farmers can access a ready market for the off-taking of their produce.”

According to Patel, “Through our investment support for the dairy sector, the smallholder dairy farmers’ livelihoods keep improving as they derive maximum value for the fresh milk produced by their herds.”

Speaking about the Outspan milk production value chain development effort, Mr Praveen Paulsamy, General Manager for ofi Dairy in Nigeria, said, “Our partnership with KADALCU borders on feed supplementation, pasture development, training on model dairy farming, and support in milk collection and transportation.”

“The opening of the new milk collection centre is coming on the heels of our recent capacity development training engagement delivered by top dairy consultants to bring the Kano Dairy union members up to speed on modern dairy management, and an artificial insemination exercise carried out on local cattle to improve their reproductive quality,” Paulsamy added.

“These efforts were facilitated by us to ensure we keep scaling our investment in the local dairy value chain such that Kano Dairy would be able to produce thousands of litres of fresh, quality milk for industrial off-takers. This is where we want the local dairy industry to be.”

Alhaji Usman Abdullahi, the chairman, Kano Dairy Cooperative Union, commended Outspan Nigeria for supporting the dairy value chain and the members of KADALCU. He said the investment support would assist greatly in boosting the economy.

Outspan Nigeria Limited dairy value chain development efforts are in line with the new Federal Government policy of strengthening the agro value chain to reduce importation of agro produce that can be sourced locally.