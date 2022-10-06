Our Relationship With USA Is Rock-solid, Says Ambassador Emenike

Nigeria’s ambassador to the United States of America (USA), Dr. Elizabeth Emenike has expressed excitement at the bond between the two countries, saying it is rock-solid.

Emenike, who reserved a special slot in the history of Nigeria as the country’s first female ambassador to the US, made this submission during the 62nd Independence Day celebration of the Africa’s most populous nation.

Delivering her speech at the event, monitored virtually by BizWatch Nigeria Emenike cited a statement made to her by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who, according to her stated that “the partnership between our two countries is strong, and is built on our shared values of democracy, diversity, and spirit of Entrepreneurship.”

The highly-revered ambassador, while addressing the Nigerian citizenry in the US, added that “indeed, the cooperation between our two countries covers virtually all sectors, including political, economic, security, health, educational, cultural exchanges, climate change, and many more. Nigeria is a country of over 200 million, and it’s frica’s most populous mission. It is the largest economy as well as the largest democracy in the continent.”

Revealing what the African country brings to the table on a global scale, the ambassador to the US identified peace, economic contributions, security, amongst other things she said make America and other developed countries welcome Nigerians.

Emenike, who assured that Nigeria’s forthcoming general elections would be peaceful and fair, encouraged Nigerians home and in the diasporas, to support good governance, as she applauded President Muhammadu Buhari.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has, in the past seven years of his administration, taking the Nigerian vision to giving greater hearts true strengthening of democracy, the rule of law in the country, deepness socioeconomic times with many friendly countries and then embarking on developmental projects within the 36 states in the Federation.

“Also, he has continued to build new infrastructures, upgrading the already existing ones, such as roads, railways, airports, these are in the bid to facilitate business activities in the country. The Buhari-led administration also invested in agriculture and has continued to engage Nigerian steaming youth to embrace farming, to tackle food insecurity and reduce youth unemployment,” the ambassador noted as she spoke glowingly of the President.

Corroborating Emenike’s claims, a representative of the Africa Union (AU), who graced the Independence Day event alongside other dignitaries, said Nigeria is one of the most important countries in the world.

According to the AU representative, Nigeria’s importance and enormous contributions to global development is why the US proudly associates with her.

“The US cannot succeed in engaging in Africa if we are not fully engaged with Nigeria. Our partnership reflects how we value Nigerian participation in the global conversation of tackling challenges common to us all, whether they be climate change, terrorism, health, security, or peace,” the AU chief explained.