fbpx
We Have Improved Our Payments Processes – Immigration

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWS

We Have Improved Our Payments Processes – Immigration

July 9, 2021052
Our Payments Processes Are Improved To - Immigration

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) boss, Muhammed Babandede, has said that the service has improved its payments processes to reduce “too much” form filling.

Babandede said this during the commissioning of a public chatroom and the national call centre SERVICOM – that caught on fire early this year.

He noted that the services had streamlined its communication channel to enable Nigerians to communicate swiftly.

Babandede said, “Today, any customer can make payment for any of our services with his or her phone because we have simplified the process therefore, don’t come to our passports offices with cash, this will reduce corruption,” Babandede said.

READ ALSO: Nnamdi Kanu: Malami Calls Nigerian-born Canadian Minister “Empty Vessel”

“We have a more efficient communication and chat line that encourages Nigerians to reach us directly with any of their complaints and enquiries and we will respond immediately, it is real-time.

“We have improved our payment processes and eliminated too much fillings of forms and have also fashioned an appointment system whereby customers don’t have to go to any passports office and stay all day waiting, instead, you only come on an appointment, get attended to and leave without wasting your time.”

Speaking on the revival of SERVICOM, the National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer, (CEO), of SERVICOM, Nnenna Akajemeli, said “We are are no longer in the era of bribes as everything is down to e-government. These services are here for Nigerians and they must learn to take advantage of having a real-time engagement with the government.

“The NIS is the most reformed government institution that is customer sensitive taking advantage of the ICT era for improved service delivery to Nigerians and foreigners alike.”

About Author

We Have Improved Our Payments Processes – Immigration
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

April 12, 20130117

ANPP NEC Accepts Report on APC Constitution

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Nigeria Peoples Party has adopted the report of the resolutions on the planned formation of the All Progre
Read More
Subsidy Is One Of Nigeria's Biggest Political Problems BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
June 22, 20210577

‘Subsidy Is One Of Nigeria’s Biggest Political Problems’

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CFG Advisory, Tilewa Adebajo, has identified the payment of subsidy as one of Nigeria’s “biggest political
Read More
[ MAIN ]AUTOMOBILENEWS
April 19, 20130122

First 3D Printed Car Hits Auto Market In 2015

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram 3D printing is expanding its presence into the realm of manufacturing as it might just be the precursor to the next industrial revolution. Now it seems that
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.