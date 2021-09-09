Our Operating Licences Have Been Renewed For Another 10 years – MTN

September 9, 2021 193

Telecoms service operator, MTN Nigeria has stated that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has granted approval of its operating spectrum and licence for another ten years.

The renewed operating spectrum and licence is valid beginning from September 2021 to August 31, 2031.

MTN Nigeria company secretary, Uto Ukpanah, disclosed this on Wednesday, in a regulatory filing posted on the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) website.

The NCC had denied in August that it approved licence renewal for the telecom giant, contradicting an update on its website.

It had stated MTN Nigeria’s application for a renewal of licence was still undergoing required regulatory processes.

“MTN Nigeria is pleased to announce that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has formally notified the Company of the renewal of its Unified Access Service (UAS) licence and spectrum licence for wireless local loop in the 900MHz and 1800MHz band, subject to license conditions, including additional amounts under discussion,” the notice reads.

“The NCC also acknowledged receipt of the sum of N71.6 billion for the spectrum licence and N374.6 million for the UAS licence in settlement of their invoices for the period 1 September 2021 to 31 August 2031.”

MTN Nigeria CEO, Karl Toriola, noted that the renewal would allow the telecoms service giant to continue to provide services to the people.

“Renewing our licences for another ten years is very important to our business and enables us to continue to provide services to ensure the benefits of modern connected life for our people,” Toriola said.

“MTN Nigeria is delighted with its strong partnership with the NCC and looks forward to working closely with the commission and the ministry of communications and digital economy, to accelerate the growth of Nigeria’s digital economy.”