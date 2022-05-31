fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

2023 General ElectionsCOVERNEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

“Our Objective In 2023 Should Be Victory” – Buhari

May 31, 2022055
"Our Objective In 2023 Should Be Victory" - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said that he recognises the need to show “strong” leadership to ensure that transitions out of office is in an orderly manner.

President Buhari also said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) special convention to pick a presidential candidate should share orderly democratic principles.

The statement was made during a meeting with APC governors at Aso Rock on Tuesday.

“The processes for the 2023 general election have commenced in earnest and I note that the most successful political parties globally have always relied on their internal cohesion and a strong leadership brand to achieve bigger electoral fortunes,” he said.

“Our party, the APC, shall not be any different, more so as we are still implementing the blueprint for a more prosperous nation.

“As I begin the final year of my second term as president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and leader of the party, I recognize the compelling need for me to provide stronger leadership to the party under this transition process and to ensure that it happens in an orderly manner.

“Such leadership is required so that the party remains strong and united. It is also needed to improve our electoral fortunes by ensuring that it retains power at the center, holds the great majority in various legislative chambers and also gains an additional number of states.

“In a few days, the party will be holding its convention during which primaries would take place to pick the Presidential Flag Bearer for the 2023 general election.

“This is a very significant process and its outcome should prove to the world the positive quality of the APC regarding democratic principles, culture as well as leadership.”

President Buhari said APC’s objective in 2023 should be victory.

“Our objective must be the victory of our party and our choice of candidate must be someone who would give the Nigerian masses a sense of victory and confidence even before the elections,” he said.

Atiku Bagudu, chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), said the party must build on its recent elective convention.

“We will support Mr President to have a very successful convention,” Bagudu said.

Federal Court Grants Okorocha ₦500m Bail

About Author

“Our Objective In 2023 Should Be Victory” – Buhari
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

NCDC Reports Two Cases Of Omicron COVID Variant COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
May 5, 20200362

COVID-19: Nigeria Records 245 New Cases as Total Figure Surges to 2,802

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 245 new cases of COVID-19 in the country. The agency made the announcement on Monday night via i
Read More
GTCO Predicts Significant Improvement In Nigeria's Business Environment Breaking NewsCOVERNEWSLETTER
February 7, 20220379

GTCO Concludes Acquisition Of Investment One Pensions Managers

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) has concluded the acquisition of Investment One Pensions Managers Limited. Informing the investing public on t
Read More
February 16, 20170593

Bolaji Lawal Appointed GTBank Executive Director

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Board of Directors of foremost African financial institution; Guaranty Trust Bank plc, has announced the appointment of Mobolaji Lawal as an Executive D
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.