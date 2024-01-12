“Our CEO Not Arrested By EFCC, He’s on Duty – Zenith Bank Speaks

Zenith Bank PLC, one of Nigeria’s leading financial institutions, has dismissed as entirely untrue reports on the purported arrest of its Group Managing Director, Dr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, in a section of the media.

The reports had claimed Dr Onyeagwu was arrested by the EFCC in connection with alleged fraud at the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.

The foremost lender however clarified that the GMD was neither arrested nor detained by the EFCC or any other anti-graft agency, adding that he is currently fulfilling his duties and responsibilities as the Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank Plc.

This was contained in a statement issued by the bank in Lagos on Wednesday and signed by Rich El O. Otu, its Company Secretary/General Counsel.

The statement added that the bank will continue to maintain the highest standards of integrity, accountability, and transparency and remains committed to providing exceptional banking and financial services to customers.

“We have become aware of inaccurate reports circulating on social media and certain news outlets alleging that Dr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank Plc, was arrested and held by the EFCC on January 9, 2024, in connection with an alleged fraud at the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

“We wish to clarify that these reports are entirely false. The Group Managing Director was not arrested or detained by the EFCC or any other anti-graft agency and is currently fulfilling his duties at the bank.

“We are issuing this public statement to dispel the misinformation and ensure that the public and our stakeholdârs are accurately informed.

“Zenith Bank remains dedicated to upholding the highest standards of banking and financial services,” the statement read.