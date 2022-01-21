Otedola To Super Eagles: Win AFCON 2021 And Get N102m

January 21, 2022 280

Billionaire Femi Otedola has challenged Nigeria’s Super Eagles to win the ongoing AFCON 2021 tournament, as he promised to reward them with the equivalent of $250,000 in naira (N102,895,000) should they do so.

The energy tycoon’s promise was disclosed by the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, who went to the Super Eagles’ camp in Cameroon, to also inform the Nigerian senior football team how CACOVID, a private sector-led platform established to assist the government in combating COVID-19 in the country, is delighted about its performance so far.

Aside from the donation from Otedola, Emefiele stated that the Eagles will also receive N49,389,600 ($120,000) for the six goals they scored in the group stage of the ongoing continental showpiece from CACOVID.

Having being impressed by the team’s performance, the CBN chief said CACOVID has reviewed the $20,000 per goal, and has now increased it to $50,000 per goal, as they qualified into the round of 16.

His words: “I came with a message from the CACOVID. The CACOVID is the coalition of private-sector companies that was set up to fight COVID-19 in Nigeria and they have been happy with the performance of the team,” Emefiele said in a video posted by the Eagles media department on Thursday.

“During the meeting I had with the captain (Ahmed Musa) and the coach (Austin Eguavoen), I delivered a message from CACOVID and the message is that, for every goal that is scored, the team will receive the naira equivalent of $20,000 so far, you have earned for yourself the naira equivalent of $120,000.

“We held a CACOVID meeting again because everyone is overjoyed for everything you’ve done so far, CACOVID has asked me to raise the ante.

“From the round of 16, for every goal scored, you will earn for yourselves as a team the naira equivalent of $50,000.

“Also, Femi Otedola, who is a member of CACOVID, has asked me to tell you that if you lift the trophy, he has in the bank for you, the naira equivalent of $250,000. This is just the beginning and I can assure you that if you win your round of 16 games, another promise might be made.”

The Super Eagles team has so far been excellent in their performance at the AFCON 2021 tournament, such that members of the public are heaping praises on them, and also rewarding them with money and other gift items.

Amongst those that have contributed to their happiness, is Air Peace Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Allen Onyema, who rewarded them with N10 million after defeating Egypt at the group stage.

Onyema also promised the Super Eagles team a whooping sum of N50 million if they lift the keenly-contested title.