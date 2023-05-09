OTC Concludes With Dorman Long Engineering Limited Sponsored Golf Tournament

The Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) which brought together energy professionals from around the world recently concluded a successful edition. The event welcomed 31,000 participants and over 1,300 exhibiting companies.



Hosted in Houston, Texas from 1 – 4 May 2023, the annual event offered a collective platform for stakeholders to discuss global energy demands, the offshore sector’s role in meeting critical energy requirements, and its importance in the energy transition.

Participants had the opportunity to connect with top industry leaders, to learn about as well as showcase the latest innovations and technological advancements for the future of offshore energy while exploring cutting-edge technology for offshore drilling, exploration, production, and environmental protection.



One of the distinguished participants at the 2023 edition was Dorman Long Engineering Limited, a leading Oilfield Equipment, Structural Steel, Marine Structures Engineering, and Fabrication Company in West Africa. Dorman Long, a leading member of the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), supported the national association by sponsoring PETAN’s program for the Nigerian Pavilion which was newly opened at this year’s event.

The company, chaired by Dr. Timi Austen-Peters, was the proud sponsor of a networking golf session held on the final day to conclude the conference.