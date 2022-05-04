Osun State To Finance Rail Services For Job Productions – Commissioner

May 4, 2022 130

The Osun State government has said it has considered investing in rail services to boost the State’s job creation drive.

It also said the benefits of its investment in rail services would soon manifest through an increase in Internally Generated Revenue.

This was disclosed by the State’s Commissioner for Commerce, Industries, Cooperatives, and Empowerment, Dr. Bode Olaonipekun, on Tuesday, shortly after the departure of the train conveying holidaymakers who had come to Osun from Lagos to celebrate the Eid-el-Fitr festival with their loved ones.

According to him, the inflow and outflow of finished and semi-finished products from Lagos through rail would create many jobs and generate more IGR for the state government.

The commissioner, who disclosed that the construction of the Dagbolu International Trade Centre had reached an appreciable stage, explained that the project would have a multiplier effect on the State’s economy as it would create jobs for the people and generate more revenues for the government.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ismail Omipidan, quoting Olaonipekun, further read in part, “We are running the rail service to Osun because of the bigger picture of bringing and exporting raw materials and agricultural products, both finished and semi-finished products out of Osun and also bringing finished products to the State.

“As we all know, the history of having free train service dates back about 11 years, and the foundation of it is to make sure that we are running the rail service to Osun because of the bigger picture of bringing and exporting raw materials and agricultural products both finished and semi-finished products out of Osun and also bringing finished products to Osun.

“The focal project for that is Dagbolu International Trade Centre, which is ongoing. I can tell you categorically that goods coming from Lagos to Osun have commenced. You will soon see the rationale behind the government embarking on this free train service year-in-year-out.

“In the long run, there are some investments that the government made for you to pave way for some larger expanse of advantages, but in this case, you will see the effects and the benefits coming in very soon, and by the grace of God, before this year ends, both inflow and outflow of finished and semi-finished products from Lagos will go on in earnest as we look forward of creating a lot of jobs along that corridor and also generate some reasonable Internally Generated Revenue for the state government through the exercise.”