Osun State Launches Joint Task Force Against, Kidnapping, Other Crimes

The Joint Task Force (JTF) against kidnapping, cultism, illegal mining, and other related crimes, has been flagged off in Osun State, Southwest Nigeria.

The Force is a collaboration of the Army, the Police, the Air Force, the Department of State Service, the Immigration Service as well as the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps.

Speaking at the flag-off, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola said the event is in furtherance of efforts at ridding the state of all forms of criminality and securing the lives and property of the people.

He said the Joint Task Force shall provide operational support for Amotekun Corps to fight cultism, kidnapping, illegal mining, and other related crimes.

The governor explained that while the JTF is in line with the constitutional mandate to guarantee the security and welfare of citizens, the flag-off also crystallizes the government bottom-up approach at fighting crime.

He said the state has similarly involved communities across the state to elicit inputs into security architecture and operations.

“It is intended to consolidate our achievements, retain the status of Osun as the safest state in Nigeria, and reduce the incursion of criminals into the state.

“Security for us is a comprehensive initiative which includes economic, social, political, and other spheres. Our social investment programmes such as employment for youths and credit facilities for our people are designed to empower them and eliminate crimes. Indeed, the inclusion of illegal mining as a component of this Joint Task Force is proof that we take our economic and industrial initiatives seriously”, he said.

Governor Oyetola said the decision to provide adequate security for economic and investment programmes was to ensure the vision for translating the state into an economic hub is achieved.

Adequate funding of JTF

Oyetola posited that it is only in an atmosphere of security and safety that the Osun Development Agenda can be achieved and the outcomes protected, pledging that the Joint Task Force shall be adequately funded and made functional to achieve sustainable developments.

The governor charged the officials of the Joint Task Force to embrace a sense of patriotism, integrity, commitment, and diligence, even as he enjoined them to work as a team and collaborate with other security outfits in the discharge of your duties.

He urged them to eschew any act that can compromise their effectiveness, such as bribery, corruption, high-handedness, and executive recklessness.

Oyetola asked the people to cooperate with the Joint Task Force because they are working for the collective interest of the populace.

JTF’s response

The Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo pledged their commitment to the JTF, saying, there is no hiding place for men of the underworld in Osun state.

He said the flag-off signposts a warning to criminals to either leave the state or face the full wrath of the law.

Kokumo stressed that with the cooperation of residents, kidnapping, cultism, illegal mining, and other related crimes will be fought to a standstill.

Source: VON