Osun State Governor Grants Amnesty To 34 Inmates

As part of measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus, 34 inmates in the State of Osun has been granted amnesty.

17 of the 34 inmates were granted amnesty by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, while 17 others were pardoned by the Federal Government.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ismail Omipidan said the amnesty was in line with the order of the Federal Government to decongest the custodial centres in the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier approved the release of 2,600 prisoners across the federation.

The statement noted that the inmates were considered for amnesty on grounds of old age, ill-health, sentences of three years and above, with less than six months left to serve.

Also considered were Inmates whose incarceration was due to their inability to pay fines of less than N50,000 and those who have spent 75 percent of their time.

“To decongest correctional facilities in Osun, Governor Oyetola has graciously approved the request of the Controller-General of the Correctional Service and granted amnesty to 17 state offenders.

“The federal government also granted amnesty to 17 inmates, bringing the number to 34 prisoners who are affected in the two custodial centers in Osun“, he said.

Omipidan, however, added that the amnesty did not cover those who were convicted of violent offenses like murder, armed robbery, terrorism, kidnapping, and rape.

