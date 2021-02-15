Osun State Ex-Deputy Gov. Iyiola Omisore Joins APC

February 15, 2021 33

A former deputy governor of Osun State, Iyiola Omisore has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress party.

He was a former contestant for the office of the governor of Osun State on the platform of the Social Democratic Party in 2018 but went into coalition with the APC before the September 28 rerun.

Omisore, was at his polling unit in Ward 6, Moore, Ile-Ife, in the convoy of the Osun State Deputy Governor, Benedict Alabi, to pick the APC membership card.

