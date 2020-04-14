Osun State Commences On-Air School For Students

Osun state in Southwest Nigeria has commenced an ‘on-air’ school for primary and secondary school students.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Jamiu Olawumi announced the commencement of School-On-Air for primary and secondary school students in the State on Monday.

It stated that the on-air education programme would keep the students busy during the COVID-19 lockdown and complement teaching and learning available within the four walls of the classrooms.

Olawumi explains that while the School-On-Air runs from Monday to Friday on OSBC radio, 104.5FM, the Yoruba class would be on Orisun 89.5FM and on Orisun TV.

The program will also be available on www.osun.csm.ng

According to Olawumi, “It is important to stress that students shall have opportunities to visit the website to attend the various class sessions on radio and television with a view to taking the assignments, submit assignments and obtain the mark scored instantly,” he said.

The Special Adviser urged parents and guardians to allow their wards access to their mobile phones to enable them to log in to their individual school’s websites already captured in the cloud system: www.osun.csm.ng

Source: VON