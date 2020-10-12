Osun Senator Calls on FG, IGP to Close SARS Detention Centres

October 12, 2020 12

Senator Ajibola Bashiru, representing Osun Central has called on the Federal Government and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to close all detention centres used by operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

#ENDSARS protesters in Osun state trooped out to the State governor’s house where they disrupted activities by blocking the main entrance gate.

The protesters also moved to the State House Assembly where they were given an audience by members of the state legislative house.

Source: Business Day