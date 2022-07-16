Osun: Oyetola, Adeleke, Others Jostle For Votes

As Osun people match to their voting centres to determine the next governor of the state with their civic rights, Governor Gboyega Oyetola who’s seeking re-election, Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi of the Accord Party, as well as the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuff, who is the standard-bearer of the Labour Party, all jostle for the largest figures.

BizWatch Nigeria understands that while crises are rocking the state, the candidates who have been meeting the Osun people to disclose their plans should they be elected, have prioritised job creation, agriculture, education, and security in their manifestos.

An indigene of Iragbiji in Osun State also the incumbent Governor, Oyetola has been preaching continuity everywhere he has campaigned so far. As an alumnus of the University of Lagos, he came into the governance set up in Osun State in 2011, when he was appointed as the Chief of Staff by the immediate past governor of Osun, Rauf Aregbesola.

Before his venture into politics, Oyetola had 30 years of cognate experience in the private sector, engaging in diverse businesses. He held the position of Chief of Staff till the twilight of Aregbesola’s tenure in 2018 when he emerged as the APC candidate, and went on to win the governorship poll at the runoff, having trailed the PDP candidate in the first ballot.

On his part, Adeleke has promised improved security by providing better equipment for police and utilising neighbourhood watch to supplement the efforts of traditional security agents.

He also promised investment in agriculture to empower unemployed youth, while education, if elected, he said, would be made more flexible to enable pupils to learn vocation alongside formal education.