Osun Guber: IGP Deploys Senior Officers

Usman Alkali Baba, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has deployed senior police officers for the upcoming governorship election in Osun State scheduled to hold on July 16, 2022.

Olokode Taoheed Olawale, Osun State’s Commissioner of Police has been temporarily moved by the IGP to the Force Headquarters until the conclusion of the election.

This information was disclosed via a statement on Sunday by Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Police Force’s Public Relations Officer.

The statement revealed that the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), DIG Johnson Babatunde Kokumo will supervise the election.

Four Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, four Commissioners of Police, 15 Deputy Commissioners of Police, and 30 Assistant Commissioners of Police will assist to ensure the election goes smoothly.

“DIG Kokumo is responsible for overseeing the implementation of the Operation Order evolved from the Election Security Threat Assessment, to ensure a peaceful and conducive environment devoid of violence and to guarantee law-abiding citizens in the state of a secured space to freely perform their civic responsibilities without molestation or intimidation,” he stated.

“Other Senior Officers deployed are tasked with coordinating human and other operational deployments in the three senatorial districts, 30 Local Government Areas and the 3,753 polling units in Osun State.”