Osun Govt Pledges To Extend Free Train Service To All Festive Seasons

May 16, 2021097
Osun State Government has promised to extend the free train services it offered during the Eid-el-Fitr to all other festive seasons.

The state Commissioner for Commerce, Industries, Cooperatives and Empowerment, Dr Bode Olaonipekun, made this pledge on Saturday while addressing the beneficiaries of the free train service at the Osogbo Terminal of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

As reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Olaonipekun said the government would continue to provide the free train service from Lagos to Osun state for holiday seekers.

He added, “I want to assure our people that the government will do everything possible to sustain the initiative regardless of paucity of funds.

“We thank God for the kind of governor that we have, who is known as a financial magician. However, to whom much is given, much is expected.

“We want our people to reciprocate this gesture by paying their taxes promptly and responding to financial obligations they have to the government,” he said.

