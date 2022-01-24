fbpx

Osun, FG Spent N5bn On Social Interventions – Oyetola

January 24, 2022076

The Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, said his administration, in collaboration with the Federal Government, has facilitated and disbursed social intervention funds of about N5bn to residents of the state.

Oyetola released this statement at a rural community event organized by the state’s Civic Engagement Office at Akola Village in Oriade Local Government Area of the state.

Represented by the Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, he said social intervention initiatives of his administration were being used to elevate people out of poverty.

He said his administration also created a monthly food support scheme and rehabilitated health infrastructure across the state, as part of efforts of his government to impact positively lives of residents.

Oyetola said, “The current administration working with the Federal Government has executed and facilitated nothing less than N5bn intervention funds disbursed to thousands of people who engage in micro, small and medium enterprises, among other industrial activities, in a bid to boost their businesses and, by extension, commercial and economic activities in the state.

“The vulnerable cluster including the aged and the physically challenged are being catered for with monthly allowances and food, while a special platform is being provided for the physically challenged to acquire skills under our administration’s special needs framework.

“As a matter of fact, several youths are benefiting and achieving their potentials through different social intervention schemes like Youth Empowerment Scheme, Youths Employment and Social Support Operation, rejuvenation of sporting activities, as well as O’meal catering for our school pupils.”

A statement by Oyintiloye on Sunday said the Baale of Akola, Chief Adegbangbe Salami, while speaking at the meeting, commended Oyetola for the social intervention programmes of his administration.

