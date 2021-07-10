Osubi Airport, Delta State Reopens For Business

July 10, 2021 116

After a year and five months, the Federal Government has reopened the Osubi Airport, in Delta State for business.

Following the shut down of economic activities in the country in the heat of the pandemic last year, commercial operations at the local airport were also affected.

Following the reopening of the airport, the Airport Manager, Wilson Egwato, said that there were plans to open more routes, as the market was “large and viable”, according to NAN.

Egwato said, “We intend to open more routes because the market is very large and viable. The business is here and we are ready for it.

“Before now, we had three airlines: Arik Air, Air Peace and Aero operating at the airport, but with this reopening, we are having the United Nigeria Airline (UNA) and we are expecting more.

“UNA is setting up its office here. I believe that before the end of July, they will fly Lagos and Abuja.”

Speaking on the airport’s history – established by a collaboration between the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Shell – Egawato said that “in 2015, Shell later divested its shares into deep offshore exploration activities, while Shorelines Oil Services Limited took over.

“Shorelines Oil Services was only terminated as operatorship as far as Osubi airport is concerned, and not as ownership.

“It, therefore, means that FAAN is here to run the airport on behalf of the joint owners, Shorelines Oil Services Limited and NNPC.”