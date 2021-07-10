fbpx
Osubi Airport, Delta State Reopens For Business

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

AVIATIONNEWS

Osubi Airport, Delta State Reopens For Business

July 10, 20210116
Osubi Airport, Delta State Reopens For Business

After a year and five months, the Federal Government has reopened the Osubi Airport, in Delta State for business.

Following the shut down of economic activities in the country in the heat of the pandemic last year, commercial operations at the local airport were also affected.

Following the reopening of the airport, the Airport Manager, Wilson Egwato, said that there were plans to open more routes, as the market was “large and viable”, according to NAN.

Egwato said, “We intend to open more routes because the market is very large and viable. The business is here and we are ready for it.

READ ALSO: Manufacturers Laments High Cost Of Generating Electricity

“Before now, we had three airlines: Arik Air, Air Peace and Aero operating at the airport, but with this reopening, we are having the United Nigeria Airline (UNA) and we are expecting more.

“UNA is setting up its office here. I believe that before the end of July, they will fly Lagos and Abuja.”

Speaking on the airport’s history – established by a collaboration between the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Shell – Egawato said that “in 2015, Shell later divested its shares into deep offshore exploration activities, while Shorelines Oil Services Limited took over.

“Shorelines Oil Services was only terminated as operatorship as far as Osubi airport is concerned, and not as ownership.

“It, therefore, means that FAAN is here to run the airport on behalf of the joint owners, Shorelines Oil Services Limited and NNPC.”

About Author

Osubi Airport, Delta State Reopens For Business
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Naira Devaluation Reveals Flaws In Decision-Making Process - Thaddaeus BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER
May 3, 20210389

Naira Devaluation Reveals Flaws In Decision-Making Process – Thaddaeus

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The devaluation of the Naira has been characterised, by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Safewater Energy and Environmental Restoration, SWEER Global, Thad
Read More
February 14, 20140118

“ASUP Will Call Off Strike Soon” – Wike

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Yesterday, Nyesom Wike, the coordinating minister for education expressed confidence that the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) would soon call of
Read More
May 26, 20140128

Nigeria’s Budget Deficit Now 1% After Rebasing

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The coordinating Minister for the Economy and Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has said that the country’s budget deficit is now 1 per cent
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.