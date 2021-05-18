fbpx
Osogbo Youths Protest Raid By EFCC

May 18, 2021
Youths in Osogbo are protesting the raid by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Offence Commission (EFCC) in Osun State on Tuesday morning.

In a video seen by BizWatch Nigeria on Twitter, the youths were seen shouting and protesting that the operatives of the EFCC raided their Estate and were trying to tow away exotic cars at midnight.

The EFCC operatives were said to have carried out a raid within Adetunji Estate around 2.00 a.m. to arrest suspected fraudsters but they were stopped on their way out after arresting some suspects, seizing about 20 exotic cars.

The youths in protest set bonfires around Lameco roundabout in the capital city, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

It was gathered that the EFCC operatives had to run into safety to avoid being mobbed by the angry youths.

