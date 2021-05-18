Osogbo Youths Protest Raid By EFCC

May 18, 2021 47

Youths in Osogbo are protesting the raid by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Offence Commission (EFCC) in Osun State on Tuesday morning.

In a video seen by BizWatch Nigeria on Twitter, the youths were seen shouting and protesting that the operatives of the EFCC raided their Estate and were trying to tow away exotic cars at midnight.

The EFCC operatives were said to have carried out a raid within Adetunji Estate around 2.00 a.m. to arrest suspected fraudsters but they were stopped on their way out after arresting some suspects, seizing about 20 exotic cars.

The youths in protest set bonfires around Lameco roundabout in the capital city, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

It was gathered that the EFCC operatives had to run into safety to avoid being mobbed by the angry youths.

This is Osogbo

First it was SARS

Now it’s EFCC that’s causing this disruption



Nigeria 🇳🇬 which way??? pic.twitter.com/NcwZKlGWVX — Vj Precious✨🇳🇬 (@MhizPrecious9) May 18, 2021

Efcc is stealing like SARS.

Southern Youths should start resisting & confronting efcc with their might. Nobody is arrested as a suspected internet fraudster anywhere in the World without petition from direct victims ready to seek JUSTICE. — NovaPain (@lucaz64611641) May 18, 2021

Efcc should stop harassing innocent boys, go for bad leaders and leave the street of Osogbo. pic.twitter.com/uyktuZlC10 — Olije Goddey (@OlijeGoddey) May 18, 2021

some officials of the EFCC stormed Adetunji Estate, osogbo in the middle of the night to raid some suspected internet fraudsters. Young men in the area have blocked major roads in the axis to disallow the officials from moving. — Mayowa olagunju ❁ (@iam_doctormayor) May 18, 2021