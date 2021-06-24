Osinbajo’s Visit To Rovingheights Proof Of MSME’s Importance To Economy

June 24, 2021 125

….commends owner for the entrepreneurial drive

As part of activities to commemorate 2021’s MSME week, Rovingheights Bookstore, one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing bookselling brands played host to His Excellency, the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osibanjo on Tuesday, 22nd June 22, 2021.

The Vice President was accompanied by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo.

His entourage was received by Adebola Eyinade, and Nike Timothy co-founder/ Managing Director, and Abuja store Manager respectively. The vice-president took time to browse through the bookstore’s well-stocked shelves and engaged the staff on books by his favourite authors, most notably by the American political scientist, Francis Fukuyama. Aside, an interest in non-fiction, the Vice President’s interest also spans literature and poetry from Northern Nigeria. He is a big fan of works by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Chibundu Onuzo author of the critically acclaimed Welcome of Lagos He also is a fan of Prof Wole Soyinka

He was very keen to understand how the bookstore started operations, the process for sourcing books, and the challenges associated with bookselling in Nigeria. Professor Osinbajo remarked that he loved that Rovingheights bookstore stocked a wide range of books and was especially impressed with the range of indigenous books that the bookstore carried.

He commended amongst other things the ambiance of the store and recommended more seating areas for senior citizens to seat whilst browsing through books, an arrangement that is reminiscent of his favourite Barnes and Nobles store where he enjoys buying and browsing through books while nursing a cup of coffee. The Vice President purchased a decent stash of books, most notably Professor Wole Soyinka’s latest essay: Intervention X.

According to Adebola Eyinade, “Rovingheights is extremely honoured to have hosted the Vice President of Nigeria on this thoughtful visit. His visit is a validation of our belief that MSMEs are at the heart of job creation and big encouragement to a growing and ambitious bookstore chain”. We are thankful that we have a regular patron in the vice president of Nigeria and we hope that more leading will emulate his deep love for books”, she added.

Rovingheights is a chain of online and brick-and-mortar stores stocking a wide range of books. It has three outlets in Lagos and Abuja and is looking to add more three months over the next 12 months. It is a family-owned business founded in 2016 by the trio of Adedotun, Oluwatobi, and Adebola Eyinade, with a vision to build the largest chain of profitable bookstores in Nigeria, whilst delivering quality books at the best price points to readers.