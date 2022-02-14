fbpx

Osinbajo Urges Youths To Build A Great Society

February 14, 20220195
Professor Yemi Osinbajo, the Vice-President of Nigeria urged Nigerian youths to build a great society, appealing to them to let their generation heal the country’s wounds.

Osinbajo said this at the combined convocation ceremony of the Federal University, Wukari, in Taraba State, where he represented President Muhammadu Buhari, the institution’s Visitor.

In his address titled ‘A Great Future,’ Osinbajo asked young Nigerians to “see the various challenges in our environment as opportunities for the creation of solutions, as we are a nation with a rapidly expanding population with attendant human sustenance needs”.

“Let it be your generation that will bury those prejudices, heal those wounds and build a great society of brothers and sisters of all tribes and tongues,” the Vice President was quoted as saying via a statement issued on Sunday by his spokesman, Laolu Akande.

“You belong to a generation of Nigerians ordained by momentous historical circumstances to play on a grander stage. You belong to the most globalized generation ever to walk this earth and your field of competition is not local, but global. You have come of age in the era of a worldwide marketplace of opportunity.

“Refuse to be consumed by the petty prejudices and biases that predispose you to mutual antagonism with your fellow citizens. You must refuse to be prisoners of history and commit to encountering the world with an open mind.”

The Vice-President said the Nigerian can-do spirit is an inspiration to establish globally renowned industries and achieve great things, as it has earned many Nigerians international acclaim.

Osinbajo while talking about the impact of young Nigerians in the digital technology space said that, “Our tech entrepreneurs and innovators are not just applying their talents to profit-making endeavours, but also seeking to address social problems.

“Young Nigerians, such as yourselves, are pioneering new patterns of enterprise and wealth creation and, in the process, have established this country as the most vibrant innovation hub on the African continent.”

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

