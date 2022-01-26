fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSLETTERREAL ESTATE & CONSTRUCTION

Osinbajo To Nigerians: Leverage Cooperatives To Own Your Homes

January 26, 2022085
Osinbajo To Nigerians: Leverage Cooperatives To Own Your Homes

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has advised Nigerians to leverage cooperatives to be beneficiaries of the federal government’s social investment and intervention programmes, including the 300,000-units housing projects.

In a statement signed by Osinbajo’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, the Vice President said cooperatives play a strategic role in implementing the programmes.

“The partnership of cooperatives with government is possibly the only way of doing so in an efficient manner that ensures that government services and programmes get to the right people.

“The rationale for cooperatives even in the ’50s remains relevant today. When we talk about cooperatives in the Western Region and how these were very helpful, even cooperatives across the country became important pillars in the country’s economic development.

“We thought that cooperatives would be very useful in all the programmes around the Economic Sustainability Plan. One of them is the Family Homes Funds and our plans to build 300,000 social housing units,” the statement read.

Understanding cooperatives

When people voluntarily come together to form an autonomous association to meet their common social and economic objectives, what they have done is a cooperative activity. In other words, cooperatives are people-centred enterprises owned, controlled, and run by and for their members to help one another achieve fulfillment.

What you should know about the housing scheme

BizWatch Nigeria understands that the National Social Housing Programme (NSHP) is the housing component of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) programme, which was designed to deliver affordable housing and millions of jobs for Nigerians.

Under this programme, 300,000 homes would be constructed in all states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with the Family Homes Funds (FHF) as the lead developer, however other Nigerian partnerships and collaborations are welcomed to facilitate the construction of these homes.

FG’s Target of Delivering 300,000 Housing Units Annually is Unrealistic if… – HDAN
Related tags :

About Author

Osinbajo To Nigerians: Leverage Cooperatives To Own Your Homes
Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

Related Articles

NEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
December 7, 20170264

Total Resumes Production at 338,000 Barrels-per-day Refinery

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram French oil and gas giant, Total said on Thursday, November 30, said that production had resumed gradually at its 338,000 barrels-per-day refinery and petroc
Read More
FG declares Dec 26th, 27th, Jan 2nd Public holidays COVERFEATURESLIFESTYLE
July 5, 20160267

Maximize The Holiday

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Public holidays are a great time for most Nigerians as they have the time to do those things they have been putting off for long, either due to the stress o
Read More
sage BUSINESS & ECONOMYINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
January 30, 20167339

700 Attend Sage’s First African Business Partner Conference in SA

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram More than 700 Sage Business Partners across Africa gathered at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg for the Sage Business Partner Conference 2016.
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.