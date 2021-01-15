Osinbajo Sues For Local Vaccine Production

January 15, 2021 31

Vice President Osinbajo is pushing for the local production of vaccines.

He said that the country could gain a lot from the pandemic and that it could be an opportunity to create an improved environment “for ourselves and for the coming generations in particular”.

Osinbajo stated this in a press statement issued by his press team headed by Laolu Akande.

He noted a number of things the country could begin to do like improving the response capacity of Nigeria in various ways and focus on opportunities presented by the pandemic.

He said, “We are at a point where we can gain tremendously as a people from this pandemic and a lot of what has been said will really help in putting this in perspective for us as government, so we can actually go out and resolve many of these problems and improve the environment for ourselves, and for the coming generations in particular.

“I think that we must be talking now about local vaccine production, improving the training of laboratory scientists, and generally improving our capacity to respond in various ways.

“We must really focus on the opportunities that this period really gives us. What I have noticed is that unless something like this happens, we are very frequently relaxed and just hope for the best. I think we are in a position now where we can do a lot. In fact, there is an opportunity to do more in terms of government funding.

“So, I think this is a major responsibility for us, the government, at this time, to really look at how we can, at least, do much better in terms of preparing young men and women for the challenges ahead. This point was also made about the quality of laboratory scientists and the quality of medical personnel and paramedics and all that.”