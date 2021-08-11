Osinbajo Steers Virtual FEC Meeting

August 11, 2021 87

Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s trip to the UK, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday headed the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting which was held virtually from the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari is currently out of the country as he traveled Monday, July 26 to participate in the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education 2021 to 2025 and also for a medical check-up.

The council meeting commenced on a solemn note as members observed a minute of silence in honour of a former Minister of Agriculture, Malami Buwai, who died recently at the age of 76.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, and the Minister for Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, were physically present at this week’s virtual FEC meeting.

Other ministers present at the FEC meetig include; Hajia Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning; Minister of Power, Sale Mamman and Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Works and Housing.

Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff to President, and Babagana Monguno, National Security Adviser were also in attendance.

The FEC on August 4 authorized the sum of 11.17 billion dollars to connect all Nigeria’s coastal cities by rail in six years.