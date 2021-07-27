fbpx

Osinbajo Says FG Will Support UNICEF’s Entrepreneurship Empowerment Project

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has assured Nigerians of the Federal Government’s support of UN Children’s Fund’s (UNICEF) Generation Unlimited (GenU) project that aims at improving the entrepreneurship skills of youths.

He shared this on Monday at the official launch of the project in Abuja, stating that the project would empower 20 million Nigerians.

Osinbajo said that the project would impact the “socio-economic” lives of Nigerians, according to NAN.

He said, “This process is not only significant for the socio-economic development of the country in the coming years but will also provides a learning landscape for developing future job growth-enabling programmes.

“The GenU project is an initiative of UNICEF launched in September 2018 in collaboration with over 200 partners. It was designed to link over one billion young people with innovations and programmes in 40 countries across six continents.

“This is part of the ambitious goal of reaching young Nigerians with those opportunities, we can’t achieve the objectives without strong partnerships, the Federal and state governments will be collaborating with GenU Nigeria,” Osinbajo explained.

“We will also be collaborating with private sector, the international community and the young people themselves to make this project a reality.”

About Author

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected].ng

